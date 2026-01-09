Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

The inauguration of Ashok Leyland's EV manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh indicates growing investor confidence. With support from Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the plant will expand and generate employment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the state's commitment to industrial growth, green energy, and infrastructure development.

Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday the opening of Ashok Leyland's new electric vehicle manufacturing plant, marking a significant boost in investor confidence in the state. This development reflects the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has paved the way for industrial growth.

Attendees at the event included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Adityanath noted the ambitious plans for the plant's capacity to double its output from 2,500 to 5,000 units annually. This move underscores the state's commitment to environmental protection and the burgeoning need for electric mobility amid global warming concerns.

The Chief Minister emphasized the plant's potential to provide thousands with direct and indirect employment and praised the transformational journey of Uttar Pradesh since 2017. Uttar Pradesh, now contributing 9.5 percent to the national GDP, aims to reach a gross state domestic product of Rs 36 lakh crore this year. With infrastructure improvements and favorable policies, the state is on track to become a significant player in India's electric vehicle market.

