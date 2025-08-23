AU Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf Concludes TICAD9 in Japan

H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), concluded a successful participation at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), held in Yokohama, Japan, from 20–22 August 2025. His engagements reaffirmed the African Union’s strategic vision for a dynamic, forward-looking partnership with Japan, anchored in shared prosperity, peace, and sustainable development.

Keynote Vision: Bold Partnerships for Africa’s Transformation

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony, Chairperson Youssouf emphasized that the Africa–Japan partnership is built on mutual trust, respect, and shared priorities. He called for bold, innovative partnerships aligned with Africa’s Agenda 2063, echoing TICAD9’s central themes of peace, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

He highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a catalyst for investment and opportunity, stressing the importance of mobilizing private capital, accelerating digital transformation, and expanding Africa’s infrastructure and innovation ecosystems. Youssouf urged both African and Japanese stakeholders to co-create transformative solutions that address Africa’s unique development challenges while also contributing to global progress.

High-Level Bilateral Engagements

Chairperson Youssouf’s engagements with global leaders during TICAD9 underscored Africa’s growing role on the world stage:

Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru: Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, technology, investment, and knowledge exchange . Prime Minister Ishiba praised Africa’s increasing global influence, particularly following the African Union’s accession to the G20 , and pledged Japan’s continued support for Africa’s development priorities.

Discussions with JICA President: Youssouf explored avenues for enhanced collaboration in peace and security, infrastructure, human capital, and innovation . He emphasized the value of leveraging Japan’s technical expertise and experience to support Africa’s ongoing transformation.

Engagement with IFC Managing Director Muktar Diop: Talks focused on the role of private capital in Africa’s economic transition, especially in agriculture, infrastructure, green energy, and digital innovation. Both leaders agreed to expand AU–IFC collaboration to unlock financing for African entrepreneurs and boost investment in priority growth sectors.

Africa’s Priorities on the Global Stage

Throughout TICAD9, African Union Commissioners and senior officials actively participated in side events and panel discussions, promoting Africa’s core priorities:

Food systems transformation and climate resilience .

Expanding access to clean energy and green transitions .

Empowering youth and women as drivers of inclusive growth .

Strengthening peace and security mechanisms .

Digital inclusion and innovation ecosystems.

These discussions highlighted Africa’s determination not only to transform its development trajectory but also to contribute global solutions to pressing challenges such as climate change, inequality, and technological disruption.

The Yokohama Declaration: A Blueprint for Cooperation

Chairperson Youssouf welcomed the adoption of the Yokohama Declaration 2025, a key outcome of TICAD9 that reaffirms Africa–Japan cooperation across critical sectors. The Declaration prioritizes:

Infrastructure and trade facilitation .

Digital transformation and innovation .

Agriculture, food security, and climate resilience .

Peace, security, and stability in Africa .

Knowledge transfer and capacity building.

Youssouf described the Declaration as a practical and forward-looking roadmap that reflects TICAD’s enduring spirit of mutual respect, shared responsibility, and pragmatic collaboration.

Custodian of the TICAD Legacy

In his closing remarks, Chairperson Youssouf reflected on his long association with TICAD, noting his personal participation in every edition since its inception. He positioned himself as a custodian of the Africa–Japan partnership, underscoring the consistency and trust that have defined the TICAD process over the decades.

He expressed confidence that TICAD9 has opened a new chapter in Africa–Japan relations, one characterized by practical cooperation, innovation-driven partnerships, and inclusive development strategies.

A Call for Sustained Commitment

Reaffirming the African Union’s determination to advance Agenda 2063, Youssouf called for sustained political will, innovation, and inclusive partnerships to drive Africa’s prosperity. He reiterated that TICAD is not just a diplomatic platform but a bridge between Africa and Asia, vital for building a peaceful, prosperous, and resilient future.