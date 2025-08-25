Left Menu

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Minimal Increase Aims to Balance Costs

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has increased passenger fares by Rs 1 to Rs 4 across various distance slabs. The fare adjustment affects both regular days and holidays, including the Airport Express Line, to offset operational costs while maintaining affordability of public transport services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:03 IST
On Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation implemented a fare hike for passengers, adjusting prices by Rs 1 to Rs 4 based on travel distance. The revision affects both regular and holiday travel, with new price brackets set to accommodate operational costs.

Commuters traveling distances from 0-2 km will see fares increase from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare for journeys exceeding 32 km has risen from Rs 60 to Rs 64. Travelling between 12-21 km will now cost Rs 43 instead of Rs 40, and fares for the 21-32 km distance have been adjusted to Rs 54 from their previous Rs 50.

The changes extend to Sundays and national holidays. Additionally, the Airport Express Line will witness similar hikes, with increments up to Rs 5. The DMRC clarifies the fare hike as a 'minimal' measure to balance rising operational costs while ensuring the continued affordability of metro services.

