Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Minimal Increase Aims to Balance Costs

On Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation implemented a fare hike for passengers, adjusting prices by Rs 1 to Rs 4 based on travel distance. The revision affects both regular and holiday travel, with new price brackets set to accommodate operational costs.

Commuters traveling distances from 0-2 km will see fares increase from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare for journeys exceeding 32 km has risen from Rs 60 to Rs 64. Travelling between 12-21 km will now cost Rs 43 instead of Rs 40, and fares for the 21-32 km distance have been adjusted to Rs 54 from their previous Rs 50.

The changes extend to Sundays and national holidays. Additionally, the Airport Express Line will witness similar hikes, with increments up to Rs 5. The DMRC clarifies the fare hike as a 'minimal' measure to balance rising operational costs while ensuring the continued affordability of metro services.