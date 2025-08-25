Empowering Women: Andhra Pradesh's 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' Initiative Speeds Ahead

The Andhra Pradesh government has significantly advanced its poverty elimination mission by empowering 1,003 Self-Help Group women through a transformative initiative. The 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' scheme, launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, offers subsidized electric vehicles to urban poor women, enabling them to join a ride-hailing platform and generate income.

The initiative, facilitated by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), has made strides with the distribution of vehicles across nine cities, including Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The ride-hailing partner waived onboarding fees for four months, providing further financial relief through reduced EMI assistance, promoting ease in earning from the outset.

Income recorded between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per month underscores the scheme's impact on participating households, allowing beneficiaries to manage essential expenses effectively. Looking ahead, the government aims to extend this empowerment model to over 4,800 women by the following year, marking a significant milestone in gender-focused economic development.

