Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Four Teens in Greater Noida

In a tragic accident in Greater Noida, four teenagers lost their lives when their motorcycle collided head-on with a car on the Kulsera Pusta Road in the Ecotech 3 area.

The teenagers, identified as Sumit, Luvkush, Rihan, and Monu Thakur, were aged between 16 and 18. They were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The driver of the car, identified as Nikki Tyagi, has been arrested, and the vehicle has been impounded. A case has been registered at the Ecotech 3 police station following a complaint from the victims' families, with further investigation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)