Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Four Teens in Greater Noida
In Greater Noida, a tragic accident claimed the lives of four teenagers when their motorcycle collided with a car. The victims, aged 16 to 18, died during treatment at a hospital. Police arrested Nikki Tyagi, the driver of the car, and initiated an investigation following a complaint from the victims' families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident in Greater Noida, four teenagers lost their lives when their motorcycle collided head-on with a car on the Kulsera Pusta Road in the Ecotech 3 area.
The teenagers, identified as Sumit, Luvkush, Rihan, and Monu Thakur, were aged between 16 and 18. They were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
The driver of the car, identified as Nikki Tyagi, has been arrested, and the vehicle has been impounded. A case has been registered at the Ecotech 3 police station following a complaint from the victims' families, with further investigation underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement