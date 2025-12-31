Debunking the Kremlin's Claims: Ukraine Dismisses Drone Attack Video as Fabrication

Russia's purported video evidence of a Ukrainian drone assault on President Vladimir Putin's residence has sparked skepticism. Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, labeled the footage as 'laughable' on Wednesday, underlying doubts about Russia's credibility.

Tykhyi criticized both the delay and content of the footage, remarking that the alleged evidence highlights Russia's lack of seriousness, even in fabricating stories.

He reiterated Ukraine's confidence, stating, 'We are absolutely confident that no such attack took place.'

(With inputs from agencies.)