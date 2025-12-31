Debunking the Kremlin's Claims: Ukraine Dismisses Drone Attack Video as Fabrication
Russia's new video, claiming to show a Ukrainian drone attack on President Putin's residence, has been dismissed by Ukraine as 'laughable'. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi criticized the footage, suggesting it underscores Russia's unserious approach to crafting false narratives, adding confidence that no attack occurred.
- Ukraine
Russia's purported video evidence of a Ukrainian drone assault on President Vladimir Putin's residence has sparked skepticism. Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, labeled the footage as 'laughable' on Wednesday, underlying doubts about Russia's credibility.
Tykhyi criticized both the delay and content of the footage, remarking that the alleged evidence highlights Russia's lack of seriousness, even in fabricating stories.
He reiterated Ukraine's confidence, stating, 'We are absolutely confident that no such attack took place.'
