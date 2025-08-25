Left Menu

Rajiv Ranjan Appointed Vice-President of New Development Bank

Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, a seasoned central banker with over 35 years of experience, has been appointed as Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer of the New Development Bank by the BRICS nations. He has held significant roles in the Reserve Bank of India, including as an Executive Director and Monetary Policy Committee member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:47 IST
Rajiv Ranjan
  • Country:
  • India

The New Development Bank, established by BRICS nations, has named Dr. Rajiv Ranjan as Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer. This appointment, confirmed on August 23, 2025, signifies a new chapter in Ranjan's distinguished career.

Dr. Ranjan, with over 35 years in the financial sector, began his journey with the Reserve Bank of India in 1989 and has held pivotal roles, including Executive Director and member of the Monetary Policy Committee since May 2022.

His notable contributions have been in the areas of monetary policy and economic research. Ranjan's academic credentials include a master's and a PhD in Economics, reinforcing his commitment to data-driven economic policy formulation.

