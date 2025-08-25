Left Menu

Delhi Drives Forward: Capitalizing on Electric Vehicle Expansion

Delhi aims to become India's EV capital with plans for 7,000 to 8,000 electric buses by February 2026. Currently, the city has 3,400 buses, up from 400 initially. The EV policy focuses on expanding charging infrastructure, while learning from Oslo's experiences with electric mobility.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:10 IST
Delhi Drives Forward: Capitalizing on Electric Vehicle Expansion
Delhi is accelerating its journey to become the Electric Vehicle (EV) capital of India by ramping up its fleet to 7,000-8,000 electric buses by February 2026, as revealed by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh.

Currently boasting 3,400 electric buses compared to just 400 previously, the city's fleet is anticipated to hit 6,000 by year's end. The minister detailed these ambitious plans during the India Clean Transportation Summit 2025.

Singh announced that the forthcoming EV Policy 2.0 will prioritize charging infrastructure development across housing societies and using vacant lands, echoing Oslo's strategy. With the Delhi-Oslo Smart Transport Initiative as a blueprint, the city is set to adopt advanced technologies for a sustainable transport network.

