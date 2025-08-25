ONGC Boosts Energy Security with Chinnewala Tibba Gas Sales Launch

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has initiated the commercial sale of natural gas from its Chinnewala Tibba field, a vital site within its Discovered Small Field (DSF-II) blocks in the Rajasthan Kutch Onland Exploratory Asset (RKOEA). The state-owned company announced this development, emphasizing its dedication to bolstering domestic energy output and fortifying India's energy security in alignment with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG).

The Chinnewala Tibba field, situated in Western Rajasthan near the Indo-Pak border, spans 73 square kilometers and is endowed with substantial gas reserves. ONGC has commenced the sale of 1.0 lakh standard cubic meters of gas per day (LSCMD), contributing to the escalating energy demands of the region.

Gas evacuation to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) in Ramgarh started on August 25, 2025, via ONGC's Gamnewala Gas Collection Station (GCS). ONGC lauded the successful coordination among key stakeholders, including the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), GAIL, Oil India Limited (OIL), and RRVUNL, for ensuring the seamless integration of gas into the local power grid. ONGC officials noted that this achievement underscores the company's commitment to resource monetization and value creation under the DSF framework, as well as its ongoing partnership with the Indian government to meet national energy objectives.

