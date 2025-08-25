Odisha Unveils New Policies to Boost Electronics and IT Sectors
Odisha's cabinet has approved new policies designed to encourage investment in electronics manufacturing and IT. The Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy includes incentives to reduce reliance on imports, while the IT policy aims to create a million jobs. Incentives cover subsidies, land support, and tax reimbursements.
Seeking to enhance investment opportunities, the Odisha government has announced the approval of two significant policies aimed at bolstering the electronics and IT sectors, as confirmed by an official statement on Monday.
The state cabinet, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, endorsed the Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy and the IT Policy during its latest meeting.
The ambitious Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy seeks to generate high-skilled jobs while diminishing India's dependency on imported components. A comprehensive incentive framework is being offered, promising matching capital subsidies and other significant benefits for investors.
