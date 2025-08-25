Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash During Lesson on Isle of Wight

A helicopter crash during a flying lesson near a seaside resort on Britain's Isle of Wight resulted in three deaths and one serious injury. The incident involved a G-OCLV model operated by Northumbria Helicopter. Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to the scene promptly.

A tragic helicopter crash has resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left one seriously injured during a flying lesson near the Isle of Wight's popular resort town. The incident, which occurred on Monday, drew an immediate response from local authorities and emergency services.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, details regarding the individuals involved remain undisclosed, as investigations continue into the circumstances behind the crash. Northumbria Helicopter, the operator, confirmed that one of its G-OCLV model helicopters was involved in the mishap.

Emergency responders, including a critical care team from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, were rapidly on the scene, airlifting the seriously injured person to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

