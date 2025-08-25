AfDB Partners with Japan’s Aerosense to Advance Drone Technology in Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Aerosense Inc., a Japanese drone manufacturing leader, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to accelerate the use of drone technology across Africa, with a focus on infrastructure, disaster management, agriculture, and health logistics.

The signing took place on 21 August 2025, on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan. The agreement was formalized through a Letter of Intent signed by Mr. Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, and Mr. Kohtaro Sabe, President & CEO of Aerosense Inc.

Strategic Cooperation for Sustainable Infrastructure

The partnership establishes a framework for mutual cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and joint project development. It will allow both institutions to explore co-financing opportunities, technical coordination, and innovative applications of drone technology to address Africa’s pressing infrastructure and development challenges.

Aerosense’s drone solutions were selected earlier this year through a call for proposals under the AfDB’s Sustainable Road Maintenance Program for Africa (SRMPA). The program seeks to introduce cutting-edge technology to monitor, maintain, and manage Africa’s vast road networks more efficiently.

Beyond Road Maintenance: Expanding Drone Applications

While the initial focus will be on road management, both parties emphasised the potential for broader applications of drone technology. These include:

Disaster management : Rapid assessments and support during floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

Flood and river control : Monitoring water levels and predicting flooding risks.

Agricultural sensing : Enhancing food security through crop monitoring, yield estimation, and precision farming.

Medical logistics: Delivering essential medicines, vaccines, and equipment to remote or underserved areas.

“The program is a bold response to Africa’s growing infrastructure challenges. By partnering with Aerosense, we will not only promote efficient road management but also consider promoting other unique solutions such as disaster management, river/flooding control, agricultural sensing, and medical equipment delivery,” said Quaynor.

Roles and Responsibilities

Under the agreement, the African Development Bank will:

Coordinate with African governments and public-sector stakeholders.

Lead awareness campaigns and raise visibility for drone-based solutions.

Support capacity-building for local partners.

Explore debt or equity financing to support drone-related projects.

Meanwhile, Aerosense Inc. will:

Conduct demand studies to assess potential applications in African markets.

Perform technical feasibility studies tailored to Africa’s geography and infrastructure conditions.

Identify and pursue deployment opportunities following positive study outcomes.

A Shared Vision for Innovation and Development

Expressing his commitment, Mr. Sabe said: “It is a great honor to serve the people in Africa with our Japanese technology for enhancing their quality of life. We are looking forward to collaborating with AfDB to build a better future together in a concrete manner.”

The partnership is expected to enhance Africa’s ability to embrace digital innovation while addressing critical infrastructure gaps and improving resilience against climate change and humanitarian crises.

Looking Ahead

With Africa’s infrastructure needs projected to require billions of dollars annually, innovative solutions such as drone technology are being seen as key to bridging gaps in cost, time, and efficiency. The AfDB-Aerosense partnership highlights the growing role of public-private collaboration and international technology transfer in advancing sustainable development across the continent.