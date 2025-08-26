New Police Station Boosts Security on Konkan Railway

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have officially opened the Ratnagiri Railway police station to boost passenger security along the Konkan Railway route. This initiative was launched by Prashant Burde, Director General of Railway Police, in a virtual ceremony attended by GRP Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar and other senior officials.

This new facility is tasked with ensuring the safety and security of travelers on the busy railway line. The Home Department approved the establishment of this police station in August 2024, along with parallel developments in Roha and Kankavli under the Harbour Railway Range and Konkan Railway Division.

The opening of the Ratnagiri station extends the jurisdiction of the Panvel railway police, which now covers additional stations, including Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, and a Roha Police Outpost, enhancing the security net across these routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)