Jammu and Kashmir: Emerging Economic Powerhouse for India's Future

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has spotlighted Jammu and Kashmir as a potential catalyst for India's economic expansion, urging private sector engagement. Singh, at the ICC Centenary Retreat, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in propelling the Union territory's growth.

He pointed to the 'purple revolution' and increased apple cultivation as exemplars of successful collaborations. Singh also noted the surge in startups, with over 1.7 lakh ventures registered nationwide, emphasizing J&K's readiness to harness this momentum.

Announcing new developments at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Singh detailed government support to nurture a startup ecosystem, aspiring to position J&K as a hub for innovation and a contributor to India's global technological leadership.