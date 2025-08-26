Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Emerging Economic Powerhouse for India's Future

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's potential to drive India's economic growth, urging private sector involvement. Highlighting successful public-private partnerships and the rise of startups, he announced initiatives to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, aiming to integrate J&K into the national economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Emerging Economic Powerhouse for India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has spotlighted Jammu and Kashmir as a potential catalyst for India's economic expansion, urging private sector engagement. Singh, at the ICC Centenary Retreat, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in propelling the Union territory's growth.

He pointed to the 'purple revolution' and increased apple cultivation as exemplars of successful collaborations. Singh also noted the surge in startups, with over 1.7 lakh ventures registered nationwide, emphasizing J&K's readiness to harness this momentum.

Announcing new developments at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Singh detailed government support to nurture a startup ecosystem, aspiring to position J&K as a hub for innovation and a contributor to India's global technological leadership.

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025