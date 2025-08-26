Jammu and Kashmir: Emerging Economic Powerhouse for India's Future
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's potential to drive India's economic growth, urging private sector involvement. Highlighting successful public-private partnerships and the rise of startups, he announced initiatives to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, aiming to integrate J&K into the national economic landscape.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has spotlighted Jammu and Kashmir as a potential catalyst for India's economic expansion, urging private sector engagement. Singh, at the ICC Centenary Retreat, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in propelling the Union territory's growth.
He pointed to the 'purple revolution' and increased apple cultivation as exemplars of successful collaborations. Singh also noted the surge in startups, with over 1.7 lakh ventures registered nationwide, emphasizing J&K's readiness to harness this momentum.
Announcing new developments at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Singh detailed government support to nurture a startup ecosystem, aspiring to position J&K as a hub for innovation and a contributor to India's global technological leadership.
ALSO READ
AIIMS Gorakhpur Unveils New Academic Courses with Focus on Innovation
MoPSW Launches MAR-a-THON 2025 Hackathon to Drive Maritime Innovation
Gau Mahakumbh 2025: Uniting Innovation and Tradition in Cow-based Economy
IIT Council Gears Up for AI Innovation with New Task Force
C-DOT Marks 42nd Foundation Day, Showcases Innovation in Telecom & 6G Research