Global Postal Services Halt US Shipments Amid New Tariff Rules

Australia Post and several global postal services have hit pause on shipments to the United States. This move follows the U.S. administration's recent decision to revoke a tax exemption on low-value exports, impacting goods priced under $800.

In a statement, Australia Post cited the need for a temporary suspension to devise a solution for their customers amidst the evolving legislative landscape. The U.S. Customs will now impose tariffs—either ad valorem or specific amounts—on incoming packages, applying to parcels logged from August 26 onwards.

The rule change could significantly impact small enterprises in Australia that rely on U.S. clientele, especially those dealing in sustainable products and uniquely Australian goods. While some postal services like FedEx continue operations unaffected, many carriers, including Japan Post and Korea Post, are reevaluating their logistics strategies.