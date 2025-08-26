Bihar Unveils BIPPP-2025 to Boost Industrial Growth

The Bihar government introduced a transformative policy on Tuesday, offering substantial incentives to foster industrial growth. Under the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 (BIPPP-2025), investors can receive up to Rs 40 crore in interest subvention and free land, aiming to propel the state's industrial sector forward.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the initiative, emphasizing its potential to generate 1 crore jobs over the next five years. The policy, approved by the state cabinet, seeks to attract significant industrial investments by offering key incentives like land allocation and SGST reimbursement.

Investors have until March 31, 2026, to apply for the benefits, including capital subsidies and export promotion. This initiative also supports skill development, environmental sustainability, and private industrial parks, ensuring maximum employment within the state and securing Bihar's economic future.

