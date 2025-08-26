Left Menu

Bihar Unveils BIPPP-2025 to Boost Industrial Growth

The Bihar government launched a new policy, BIPPP-2025, offering free land and financial incentives to attract industrial investment. Aimed at creating jobs and boosting growth, the plan targets 1 crore new jobs in five years through substantial incentives for investors meeting specific criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government introduced a transformative policy on Tuesday, offering substantial incentives to foster industrial growth. Under the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 (BIPPP-2025), investors can receive up to Rs 40 crore in interest subvention and free land, aiming to propel the state's industrial sector forward.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the initiative, emphasizing its potential to generate 1 crore jobs over the next five years. The policy, approved by the state cabinet, seeks to attract significant industrial investments by offering key incentives like land allocation and SGST reimbursement.

Investors have until March 31, 2026, to apply for the benefits, including capital subsidies and export promotion. This initiative also supports skill development, environmental sustainability, and private industrial parks, ensuring maximum employment within the state and securing Bihar's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

