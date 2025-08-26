New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

In a strategic move to bolster India's rapidly expanding aviation industry, InterGlobe Enterprises and Canadian firm CAE have announced the establishment of a new pilot training facility in Mumbai. This ambitious project is aimed at addressing the soaring demand for cockpit crew within the country, driven by a domestic aviation boom.

Set to commence operations in early 2026, the state-of-the-art center will cover 44,000 square feet and house up to six full-flight simulators. Initially, two Airbus A320 simulators will be operational, with the potential for expansion to include ATR and Boeing aircraft, offering a robust curriculum including type rating and recurrent training.

According to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast, the Asia Pacific region will require 98,000 new pilots by 2034, emphasizing the critical need for such infrastructure in India. CSTPL aims to train up to 20,000 professional pilots over the next decade, significantly contributing to India's aviation training capabilities.