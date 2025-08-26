Left Menu

New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

InterGlobe Enterprises and CAE announce a new pilot training center in Mumbai to meet rising demand for skilled cockpit crew in India. Set to open in 2026, the center will feature six full-flight simulators and comprehensive training programs for Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:55 IST
New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster India's rapidly expanding aviation industry, InterGlobe Enterprises and Canadian firm CAE have announced the establishment of a new pilot training facility in Mumbai. This ambitious project is aimed at addressing the soaring demand for cockpit crew within the country, driven by a domestic aviation boom.

Set to commence operations in early 2026, the state-of-the-art center will cover 44,000 square feet and house up to six full-flight simulators. Initially, two Airbus A320 simulators will be operational, with the potential for expansion to include ATR and Boeing aircraft, offering a robust curriculum including type rating and recurrent training.

According to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast, the Asia Pacific region will require 98,000 new pilots by 2034, emphasizing the critical need for such infrastructure in India. CSTPL aims to train up to 20,000 professional pilots over the next decade, significantly contributing to India's aviation training capabilities.

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025