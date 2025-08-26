9-Year-Old Singing Sensation Rashi Rishi Ruia Wins Hearts with Devotional Hits

In an era where social media accentuates burgeoning talent, 9-year-old Rashi Rishi Ruia is making headlines with her song 'Aigiri Nandini.' Released by Audio Curry, the devotional track has garnered over a lakh views in just a few days, captivating a wide audience with her melodious voice.

Her vocal prowess has not only been praised by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis but has also drawn comparisons to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Riding on this wave of appreciation, Rashi launched her second single 'Karun Main Aarti Ganpati Bappa' on Ganesh Chaturthi, under the composition of Surabhi Singh and direction of Panchhi Jalonvi.

As a student at Podar International School, Rashi balances academics with her musical journey, inspired by her late grandmother and nurtured by her family. Her father expresses pride, while her mother credits her success to talent and hard work. Rashi's future projects promise more compelling music from this rising star.

(With inputs from agencies.)