Left Menu

States Secure Over Rs 28,000 Crore Despite Unaccepted Bids in Government Securities Auction

States raised Rs 28,892 crore through a Reserve Bank of India auction for state government securities. Although the notified amount was Rs 34,150 crore, nearly Rs 5,258 crore in bids were unaccepted. Key contributors included Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Telangana. Maharashtra abstained from all proposed bids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:43 IST
States Secure Over Rs 28,000 Crore Despite Unaccepted Bids in Government Securities Auction
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent auction of state government securities conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), states and union territories collectively raised a significant Rs 28,892 crore. Despite the total notified amount for the auction being Rs 34,150 crore, bids amounting to Rs 5,258 crore were not accepted, according to RBI sources.

Major contributions to this sum came from states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Madhya Pradesh secured Rs 4,800 crore across two issuances, both at a 7.57% yield, with one 18-year tenor and the other 20 years. Similarly, Rajasthan mobilized Rs 5,000 crore in three different securities, ranging from 10 to 28-year tenors with varying yields.

While many states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana successfully raised their targeted amounts, Maharashtra diverged from the trend, opting not to accept any bids for its proposed securities. The auction reflected diverse participation from smaller states such as Assam and Goa, showcasing varying yields and investment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Wind Energy Surge: Aiming for 107 GW by 2030

India's Wind Energy Surge: Aiming for 107 GW by 2030

 India
2
India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad

India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad

 Global
3
BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Land Encroachment Allegations

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Land Encroachment Allegations

 India
4
Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournament

Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournamen...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025