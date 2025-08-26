Left Menu

Abhishek Kapoor Takes Helm as CEO at My Home Constructions

My Home Constructions appoints Abhishek Kapoor as CEO to lead growth strategy across key Indian cities, focusing on sustainable expansion and profitability. Kapoor's extensive experience in real estate and his strategic approach aim to enhance the company's presence and customer experience in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:51 IST
Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, My Home Constructions. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aimed at boosting its growth trajectory, My Home Constructions has appointed Abhishek Kapoor as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kapoor is tasked with spearheading the company's comprehensive growth strategy, covering business development, land acquisition, and strategic partnerships. His primary focus will be on expanding operations in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, with an emphasis on sustainable growth and profitability.

Welcoming Kapoor, Executive Vice Chairman Ramu Rao J expressed confidence in his ability to fast-track the company's growth, attributing his appointment to his strategic acumen and customer-centric approach, which align well with My Home's commitment to quality and timely delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

