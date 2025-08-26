Left Menu

Renewed Hope for U.S.-Russia Aerospace Collaboration

Russia is optimistic about reviving a joint venture with Boeing in its Sverdlovsk region. Operations were halted in 2022 when Boeing stopped purchasing titanium from Russia. However, Moscow imposed no restrictions on titanium exports to the U.S., allowing for potential revitalization of the business partnership.

  Russia

Russia is expressing optimism about resuming a joint venture with U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, according to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The collaboration, located in the Sverdlovsk region, was put on hold in 2022 after Boeing ceased buying titanium from Russia.

Manturov highlighted that Moscow has not restricted titanium exports to the United States, signaling an opportunity for U.S. firms to continue purchasing Russian titanium. This move comes as part of broader efforts to reignite the once-thriving business relationship between the two nations.

The joint venture involves Russia's biggest titanium producer, VSMPO-AVISMA, collaborating with Boeing. The potential restart of operations could mark a significant step in rekindling economic ties amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

