Grasim Industries on Verge of Milestone with Expansive Growth andinnovation

Grasim Industries, a prominent entity within the Aditya Birla Group, is rapidly approaching a market capitalization of Rs 2 lakh crore, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced at the company's 78th AGM on Tuesday.

Over the past five years, Grasim has strategically directed Rs 67,000 crore towards expansion, including into sectors like paints, cements, and its new B2B e-commerce platform, further solidifying its leadership in key economic areas.

Grasim, which is responsible for a significant portion of India's building material ecosystem, plays a crucial role as the nation transitions to a USD 10 trillion economy, with projects like Birla Opus aiming to become a major force in the decorative paint industry.

