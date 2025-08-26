Left Menu

Mastercard's Strategic Leadership Shift: Richard Wormald's Appointment

Mastercard has appointed Richard Wormald as President of Asia Pacific starting January 2026. He will replace Ari Sarker, who transitions to an advisory role. Paul Monnington will become Division President for Australasia. These changes align with Mastercard's strategy to strengthen regional leadership and engage stakeholders effectively.

  • India

Mastercard announced a significant leadership transition as Richard Wormald takes over as President of Asia Pacific, effective January 1, 2026. Wormald, currently the president for Australasia, will replace Ari Sarker, who will step into an advisory role after a decade of leadership.

Sarker has played a crucial role in Mastercard's expansive growth across Asia Pacific, focusing on strengthening partnerships and fostering a collaborative environment. During the transition, he and Wormald will collaborate closely, engaging with stakeholders to ensure a seamless changeover.

Additionally, Paul Monnington is set to succeed Wormald as Division President of Australasia. With a background in retail payments and fintech, Monnington will oversee operations in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, contributing to Mastercard's regional strategy.

