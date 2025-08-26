Mastercard's Strategic Leadership Shift: Richard Wormald's Appointment

Mastercard announced a significant leadership transition as Richard Wormald takes over as President of Asia Pacific, effective January 1, 2026. Wormald, currently the president for Australasia, will replace Ari Sarker, who will step into an advisory role after a decade of leadership.

Sarker has played a crucial role in Mastercard's expansive growth across Asia Pacific, focusing on strengthening partnerships and fostering a collaborative environment. During the transition, he and Wormald will collaborate closely, engaging with stakeholders to ensure a seamless changeover.

Additionally, Paul Monnington is set to succeed Wormald as Division President of Australasia. With a background in retail payments and fintech, Monnington will oversee operations in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, contributing to Mastercard's regional strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)