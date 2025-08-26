Redefining Corporate Wellness: 'The Practice of Immortality' Takes the Lead

Ishan Shivanand's launch of 'The Practice of Immortality' in New Delhi marks a revolutionary shift for corporate wellness. With its release on August 24, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi auditorium, Shivanand's book garnered notable acclaim, clinching the USA Today National Bestseller title and topping Amazon India charts within a week.

Drawing from a rich heritage of yogic knowledge, Shivanand offers a fresh perspective on mental health in business environments. With documented efficacy through clinical trials, his Yoga of Immortals (YOI) approach aims to alleviate issues like anxiety and insomnia, drawing interest from major corporations.

Esteemed personalities like Smt. Priti Agarwal and Juhi Chawla have praised the book for its timeless wisdom and relevance in today's fast-paced world, highlighting its potential to integrate age-old techniques with contemporary medical frameworks for enduring benefits.

