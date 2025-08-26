Left Menu

Redefining Corporate Wellness: 'The Practice of Immortality' Takes the Lead

Ishan Shivanand's 'The Practice of Immortality' is revolutionizing corporate wellness. Launched in multiple countries, the bestseller offers profound insights into improving employee mental health, blending ancient practices with modern needs. Key figures praise its approach, emphasizing genuine wellness over transient stress solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:07 IST
Redefining Corporate Wellness: 'The Practice of Immortality' Takes the Lead
'The Practice of Immortality' Revolutionizes Wellness - Yashobhoomi Delhi Launch. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ishan Shivanand's launch of 'The Practice of Immortality' in New Delhi marks a revolutionary shift for corporate wellness. With its release on August 24, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi auditorium, Shivanand's book garnered notable acclaim, clinching the USA Today National Bestseller title and topping Amazon India charts within a week.

Drawing from a rich heritage of yogic knowledge, Shivanand offers a fresh perspective on mental health in business environments. With documented efficacy through clinical trials, his Yoga of Immortals (YOI) approach aims to alleviate issues like anxiety and insomnia, drawing interest from major corporations.

Esteemed personalities like Smt. Priti Agarwal and Juhi Chawla have praised the book for its timeless wisdom and relevance in today's fast-paced world, highlighting its potential to integrate age-old techniques with contemporary medical frameworks for enduring benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

 United States
2
Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

 India
3
Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

 Germany
4
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025