Catalyst Brands Launches India Operations: A Bold New Retail Chapter

Catalyst Brands, formed from JCPenney and SPARC Group, launches its India operations, positioning its Bengaluru center as a central hub. The brand encompasses JCPenney and others, enhancing expertise in various sectors to support over 60 million customers. Leaders emphasize India's role in driving innovation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Catalyst Brands, an entity born from the merger of retail giants JCPenney and SPARC Group, has initiated its India operations, rebranding as Catalyst Brands Business Services. Located in Bengaluru, this venture aims to be the nucleus of a burgeoning retail portfolio, encompassing six prominent American brands including JCPenney, Aéropostale, and Brooks Brothers.

Poised to transform into a cross-functional powerhouse, Catalyst Brands Business Services will bolster its expertise across Information Technology, Digital eCommerce, and other critical arenas. This strategic move promises to enhance efficiency and innovation for the brand's impressive 60 million-strong customer base.

According to CEO Marc Rosen, Catalyst Brands' approach fuses heritage with a vision geared towards sparking innovation. Their drive to deliver unmatched quality and value is underpinned by a robust team in India, poised to expand global reach. The Bengaluru center's influence is expected to transcend support roles, shaping the future of a diverse retail ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

