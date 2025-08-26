Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Private Limited, a renowned name in global contract manufacturing, is poised to present its innovative solutions in advanced materials and sustainability at the upcoming K 2025 trade fair, a prominent event for the plastics and rubber industry. Based in Mumbai, India, Jyoti World boasts over six decades of expertise in plastics manufacturing. It will showcase its latest developments at Hall 8b, Booth H25.

Leveraging a 65-year legacy, Jyoti World positions itself as a key partner for customers focused on sustainability. Their vertically integrated facilities specialize in Engineering Thermoplastics and Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), merging high-performance manufacturing with circular economy principles. The company provides comprehensive capabilities, including Injection Moulding, Profile Extrusion, and Polymer Compounding, all under one roof.

Jyoti World's commitment to sustainability is evident in its material innovations. This includes the design and manufacture of products with regenerated materials, bio-polymers, and biodegradable polymers. Raju Desai, Jyoti World's Director, emphasized the importance of material expertise and process control in achieving true sustainability. At K 2025, the firm will demonstrate how high-performance material science translates into sustainable, real-world applications.

