Left Menu

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd., a leader in plastics manufacturing with over 65 years of expertise, is set to unveil its latest sustainable advancements at K 2025. With a focus on circular economy principles, the company offers cutting-edge solutions using advanced materials and eco-friendly processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:59 IST
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025
Visit us at K 2025, Germany. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jyoti World Private Limited, a renowned name in global contract manufacturing, is poised to present its innovative solutions in advanced materials and sustainability at the upcoming K 2025 trade fair, a prominent event for the plastics and rubber industry. Based in Mumbai, India, Jyoti World boasts over six decades of expertise in plastics manufacturing. It will showcase its latest developments at Hall 8b, Booth H25.

Leveraging a 65-year legacy, Jyoti World positions itself as a key partner for customers focused on sustainability. Their vertically integrated facilities specialize in Engineering Thermoplastics and Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), merging high-performance manufacturing with circular economy principles. The company provides comprehensive capabilities, including Injection Moulding, Profile Extrusion, and Polymer Compounding, all under one roof.

Jyoti World's commitment to sustainability is evident in its material innovations. This includes the design and manufacture of products with regenerated materials, bio-polymers, and biodegradable polymers. Raju Desai, Jyoti World's Director, emphasized the importance of material expertise and process control in achieving true sustainability. At K 2025, the firm will demonstrate how high-performance material science translates into sustainable, real-world applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Longer-dated US Treasuries rise, dollar falls as Trump's Fed battle fuels concern

GLOBAL MARKETS-Longer-dated US Treasuries rise, dollar falls as Trump's Fed ...

 Global
2
Woman panchayat member found dead in Kerala, suicide suspected

Woman panchayat member found dead in Kerala, suicide suspected

 India
3
UPDATE 3-UK's Farage unveils plan to deport asylum seekers, warns of 'civil disorder’

UPDATE 3-UK's Farage unveils plan to deport asylum seekers, warns of 'civil ...

 Global
4
AMU professor chosen for prestigious National Teacher Awards

AMU professor chosen for prestigious National Teacher Awards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025