High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

A landmark advancement in Maharashtra's transport infrastructure is on the horizon as permissions for a cutting-edge roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) service have been secured. This initiative aims to connect Mumbai with Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the picturesque Konkan region.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the high-speed ferry service will see its maiden voyage in September. It is poised to become the fastest passenger ferry in South Asia, according to Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane.

The ferry, named M2M Princess, will enhance travel between the regions, making the Mumbai-Ratnagiri journey three hours and cutting short the Mumbai-Sindhudurg route to five hours. Operations await improved weather conditions, with services ramping up speed to 25 knots, significantly faster than the current routes.

