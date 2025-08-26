Left Menu

High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

Maharashtra's new Ro-Ro service promises to enhance connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region, linking Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Set to commence in September, this service will be South Asia's fastest ferry, operating at 25 knots, fulfilling Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' vision of improved passenger travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:02 IST
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark advancement in Maharashtra's transport infrastructure is on the horizon as permissions for a cutting-edge roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) service have been secured. This initiative aims to connect Mumbai with Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the picturesque Konkan region.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the high-speed ferry service will see its maiden voyage in September. It is poised to become the fastest passenger ferry in South Asia, according to Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane.

The ferry, named M2M Princess, will enhance travel between the regions, making the Mumbai-Ratnagiri journey three hours and cutting short the Mumbai-Sindhudurg route to five hours. Operations await improved weather conditions, with services ramping up speed to 25 knots, significantly faster than the current routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

