Euler Motors Enters Commercial EV Market with Neo HiRANGE

Euler Motors launched its Neo HiRANGE electric three-wheeler on Tuesday, entering the commercial passenger vehicle market. Designed for last-mile connectivity, the company aims to serve a wide range of customers, including first-time EV buyers, ride-hailing drivers, fleet operators, and self-employed owners.

The launch introduces the 'Neo by Euler' brand, which promises to address common driver concerns such as fuel queues, unpredictable maintenance, and passenger discomfort. Priced at an introductory Rs 3.1 lakh, the Neo HiRANGE offers a range of up to 200+ km with a 3.25-hour charge.

Saurav Kumar, CEO of Euler Motors, states that the brand's development involved extensive engagement with drivers to meet their needs. The company plans to expand the brand to 50 cities within 3-4 months, offering reliable, affordable options for sustainable urban commuting.

(With inputs from agencies.)