Metropolitan Stock Exchange Secures Rs 1000 Crore Funding Boost

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange achieved a major milestone on Tuesday, completing its second round of capital raising with a successful Rs 1000 crore infusion. This move is pivotal in bolstering the Exchange's strategic ambitions to enhance market positioning and operational capabilities, driving long-term value creation.

In a demonstration of strong confidence, shareholders have given the green light for Latika S Kundu's reappointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another three years. The overwhelming support for these resolutions highlights shareholders' unwavering faith in the Exchange's vision and leadership team.

The capital raise enables MSE to improve market liquidity in the Equity Cash and Derivatives segments and push forward strategic initiatives involving innovative products and unique service offerings. The Exchange is also advancing towards building a state-of-the-art data center, signifying a commitment to bolster technological and infrastructure capacities, ensuring scalability, security, and ongoing innovation.

Latika S Kundu, MSE's MD & CEO, remarked on the milestone, "This capital infusion endorses the trust our stakeholders place in MSE's vision. With robust financial support focused on innovation, MSE aims to reshape India's financial markets landscape into one that's agile, inclusive, and competitive, leading the future of finance."

(With inputs from agencies.)