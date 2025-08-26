Left Menu

Metropolitan Stock Exchange Secures Rs 1000 Crore Funding Boost

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange has successfully raised Rs 1000 crores, advancing its strategic goals. Shareholders also reappointed Latika S Kundu as MD and CEO for three years. The funds will enhance market depth, innovative initiatives, and technological infrastructure, reaffirming MSE's leadership in India's financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:49 IST
Metropolitan Stock Exchange Secures Rs 1000 Crore Funding Boost
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange achieved a major milestone on Tuesday, completing its second round of capital raising with a successful Rs 1000 crore infusion. This move is pivotal in bolstering the Exchange's strategic ambitions to enhance market positioning and operational capabilities, driving long-term value creation.

In a demonstration of strong confidence, shareholders have given the green light for Latika S Kundu's reappointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another three years. The overwhelming support for these resolutions highlights shareholders' unwavering faith in the Exchange's vision and leadership team.

The capital raise enables MSE to improve market liquidity in the Equity Cash and Derivatives segments and push forward strategic initiatives involving innovative products and unique service offerings. The Exchange is also advancing towards building a state-of-the-art data center, signifying a commitment to bolster technological and infrastructure capacities, ensuring scalability, security, and ongoing innovation.

Latika S Kundu, MSE's MD & CEO, remarked on the milestone, "This capital infusion endorses the trust our stakeholders place in MSE's vision. With robust financial support focused on innovation, MSE aims to reshape India's financial markets landscape into one that's agile, inclusive, and competitive, leading the future of finance."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra

HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's ...

 India
2
Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by continuous rain, minister urges caution

Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by contin...

 India
3
New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability

New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountabi...

 Global
4
'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verdict

'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verd...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025