States Face Funding Cuts Over Truckers' English Language Compliance

California, Washington, and New Mexico could face significant financial losses due to non-compliance with English language requirements for truck drivers, as stated by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The scrutiny follows a fatal crash in Florida involving a foreign driver who illegally turned on a highway. Investigations revealed that these states have not adequately enforced the language rules, leading to potential safety risks.

Duffy warned of substantial cuts to the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program if compliance isn't achieved within a month, stressing the importance of uniform application of federal safety standards to protect the driving public.

