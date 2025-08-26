Chhattisgarh's Global Business Reach: Boosting Agro-Value Chains with Japanese Investment
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has invited SAS Sanwa Company from Osaka to invest in the state's food processing and electronics sectors. The investment aims to enhance agro-value chains, promote high-tech manufacturing, and create employment opportunities, positioning Chhattisgarh as a global industrial hub.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has extended an invitation to Osaka's SAS Sanwa Company to bring its investments to the state's food processing and electronics sectors. This strategic move, part of Sai's tour of Japan, aims to establish a cutting-edge food processing unit alongside a modern electronics manufacturing facility.
According to a release from the state government, these projects will play a pivotal role in strengthening agro-value chains while fostering high-tech manufacturing. The initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities for the youth, providing an essential boost to the local economy.
Sai emphasized the government's commitment to offering an investor-friendly environment with streamlined processes and comprehensive support at every stage. He believes these efforts will transform Chhattisgarh into a hub for industry and investment on both the national and global stage.
The proposed food processing unit is set to ensure that farmers obtain better value for their produce, while the electronics manufacturing facility aims to make Chhattisgarh a leader in high-tech production. The state government prioritizes its people's prosperity, youth's future, and investor trust, paving the way for sustainable development in Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Battery Manufacturing Dilemma: Lithium Dependence on China
India Powers Forward: PM Modi Champions Futuristic Industries and Global Manufacturing
Swadeshi: The New Mantra of India's Manufacturing Future
In last decade, electronics production in India rose by 500 per cent, mobile production by 2,700 pc and defence production by 200 pc: PM.
Suzuki is manufacturing in India, and these cars are being exported back to Japan; this is a sign of strong Indo-Japan ties: PM Modi.