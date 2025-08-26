Railways provide food to stranded passengers at railway stations in Jammu division

In a humanitarian step, the Railways reached out to stranded passengers at several railway stations and took measures to provide food and lodging facilities in the prevailing bad weather conditions in the Jammu region.

Heavy rains lashing the Jammu region have disrupted rail traffic as Northern Railways cancelled 18 trains, both incoming and outgoing, from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu railway stations on Tuesday, officials said.

''Multiple steps have been taken by Railways in such prevailing conditions to provide facilitation to stranded passengers at railway stations,'' a senior railway official said.

The Railways, in collaboration with civil society and staff at five stations, provided food, water and other facilities to the stranded passengers.

''Food items and water were arranged in coordination with local NGOs and civil society for passengers of stranded trains at Chak Rakhwal, Manwal, Sangar, Vijaypur and Gaghwal, with the help of station staff, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police,'' Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, said.

Singhal said that help desks were set up at major stations like Jammu, Katra and Pathankot to provide information to passengers. ''Supervisors were deployed round the clock at control and station points, and officers were deployed at control offices and at Pathankot,'' he said.

He added that local transport was arranged for passengers at Vijaypur and Bari Brahmana. ''Preparation of food for passengers at Manwal was ensured by mobilising locals. Food packets were also sent for labourers working at a site between Pathankot and Himachal Pradesh.'' Food was also arranged for passengers at Chak Rakhwal. ''Tea and samosas were distributed to labourers at the site. The pantry of a train prepared meals for passengers at Sangar railway station. Railway staff and Railway Police at Manwal served food to stranded pilgrims and passengers,'' Singhal said.

Passengers were also facilitated by the Railway Police and station staff at Vijaypur for boarding local transport from a stranded train, he added.

''Passengers of Train 12919 were accommodated in the ECR of 15655, which is being brought to Jammu. Similarly, passengers of Train 12471 were accommodated in the ECR of 18101, which is also being brought to Jammu,'' he said.

A langar was also organised by railway staff and civil society for stranded passengers at Katra railway station, Singhal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)