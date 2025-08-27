Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty
The Bank of Canada will maintain its 2% inflation target during its upcoming policy framework renewal, according to Governor Tiff Macklem. This decision aims to anchor inflation expectations while the bank examines responses to supply shocks and economic pressures, particularly those caused by U.S. tariffs and supply chain shifts.
The Bank of Canada, led by Governor Tiff Macklem, announced it will uphold its 2% inflation target even as its monetary policy framework comes up for renewal next year. This core target has been instrumental in stabilizing inflation expectations, Macklem asserted during a speech in Mexico City.
Although various questions will be explored before the 2026 review, the bank will not reconsider its longstanding inflation target. Macklem emphasized that the current economic climate, marked by unpredictability, is not conducive to altering this goal. This marks the first confirmation that the 2% target will persist unchanged upon renewal.
Macklem also noted the bank's focus on how to react to supply shocks associated with economic shifts, such as U.S. tariffs, and how these affect core inflation. Despite steady interest rates amid consistent inflation, rising uncertainties could exert upward pressure in the foreseeable future, prompting strategic adaptations.
