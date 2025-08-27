Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

The Bank of Canada, led by Governor Tiff Macklem, announced it will uphold its 2% inflation target even as its monetary policy framework comes up for renewal next year. This core target has been instrumental in stabilizing inflation expectations, Macklem asserted during a speech in Mexico City.

Although various questions will be explored before the 2026 review, the bank will not reconsider its longstanding inflation target. Macklem emphasized that the current economic climate, marked by unpredictability, is not conducive to altering this goal. This marks the first confirmation that the 2% target will persist unchanged upon renewal.

Macklem also noted the bank's focus on how to react to supply shocks associated with economic shifts, such as U.S. tariffs, and how these affect core inflation. Despite steady interest rates amid consistent inflation, rising uncertainties could exert upward pressure in the foreseeable future, prompting strategic adaptations.

