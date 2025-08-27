Janshatabdi Express Near Miss Raises Safety Concerns

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided on Tuesday when the Delhi-bound Janshatabdi Express was mistakenly diverted onto a track under repair, risking the safety of hundreds of passengers. The Agra Rail Division has suspended a station master and a traffic controller in light of the incident, citing poor operational planning.

The swift response from the train crew, who noticed a warning red flag and engaged emergency brakes, was crucial in preventing an accident. Divisional Operational Manager Prashashti Srivastava confirmed disciplinary actions against the employees involved, emphasizing the urgency of improved safety protocols.

Details of the incident emerged when a passenger's health issue prompted a halt request that was not effectively communicated. Despite multiple attempts to stop at various stations, the train crew's vigilance ultimately stopped the train just in time. Criticism is mounting for higher-level officials, who are being urged to address these glaring safety deficiencies.

