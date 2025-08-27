Left Menu

Janshatabdi Express Near Miss Raises Safety Concerns

A major accident was averted when the Delhi-bound Janshatabdi Express was diverted onto an under-repair track. Quick action by the train crew prevented disaster, but two railway officials face suspension for poor operational planning. The incident highlights significant safety concerns within the Agra Rail Division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:44 IST
Janshatabdi Express Near Miss Raises Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided on Tuesday when the Delhi-bound Janshatabdi Express was mistakenly diverted onto a track under repair, risking the safety of hundreds of passengers. The Agra Rail Division has suspended a station master and a traffic controller in light of the incident, citing poor operational planning.

The swift response from the train crew, who noticed a warning red flag and engaged emergency brakes, was crucial in preventing an accident. Divisional Operational Manager Prashashti Srivastava confirmed disciplinary actions against the employees involved, emphasizing the urgency of improved safety protocols.

Details of the incident emerged when a passenger's health issue prompted a halt request that was not effectively communicated. Despite multiple attempts to stop at various stations, the train crew's vigilance ultimately stopped the train just in time. Criticism is mounting for higher-level officials, who are being urged to address these glaring safety deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Move Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook Unveiled

Trump's Controversial Move Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook Unveiled

 Global
2
Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

 Brazil
3
Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

 Global
4
SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025