Disciplinary Action: Anjum Saeed Excluded from FIH Pro League Squad
The Pakistan Hockey Federation has decided to exclude former Olympian Anjum Saeed from participating in the second phase of the FIH Pro League in Australia due to a disciplinary issue in Brazil. Anjum was detained after a smoking incident on a plane, leading to his exclusion from the event.
The Pakistan Hockey Federation has made a decisive move in removing former Olympian Anjum Saeed from the national team roster set for the FIH Pro League in Australia, following claims of indiscipline in Brazil.
Saeed, initially appointed as the team manager, will be replaced by head coach Tahir Zaman who will now perform dual roles in Australia after an incident that led to Saeed's detainment in Rio de Janeiro.
Allegations state that Saeed was caught smoking aboard a flight, leading to a confrontation with cabin crew and subsequent detention, claims he denies, but PHF's inquiry concluded otherwise, sealing his exclusion from the team.
