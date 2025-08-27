Left Menu

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

MG SELECT has introduced its Cyberster, the world's fastest MG car, in Bengaluru. The unveiling marked the inauguration of the MG SELECT Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre, a unique space inspired by art galleries. The launch aligns with JSW MG Motor India's focus on luxury automotive experiences.

27-08-2025
Bengaluru Central witnessed a significant moment as MG SELECT unveiled the highly-anticipated MG Cyberster at the newly inaugurated MG SELECT Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre. The world's fastest MG sports car is now available to luxury car enthusiasts in India, marking a new era in electric mobility.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India, emphasized the company's focus on the luxury segment, noting that MG SELECT aims to create iconic automotive experiences. The MG Cyberster stands as a testament to this vision, offering a blend of speed, style, and sustainability. It's a symbol of a new era for performance-driven car enthusiasts.

Inspired by art galleries, the Experience Centre integrates technology and design, offering a modern and immersive setting where enthusiasts can explore MG's latest innovations. With 14 Experience Centres across India, MG SELECT is set to reshape the luxury automotive market, combining heritage and modern innovation.

