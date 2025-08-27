Nazara Technologies Boosts UK Expansion with Strategic Loans

Nazara Technologies has made a significant financial move to support its growth ambitions in the UK. The company announced that its three wholly-owned subsidiaries have disbursed loans amounting to about Rs 17.73 crore to its UK branch, Nazara Technologies UK Ltd.

The loans, executed through agreements on August 26, 2025, will be released in one or more tranches. Kiddopia Inc, a subsidiary of Paper Boat Apps Pvt Ltd, has sanctioned up to USD 1 million, while Sportskeeda Inc, under Absolute Sports Pvt Ltd, provided USD 572,443. Furthermore, Nazara Technologies (Mauritius) has extended GBP 367,000.

This strategic infusion is aimed at bolstering working capital and facilitating acquisitions and expansion projects for Nazara UK's business operations, as per the regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)