Ranju Alex Takes Helm as CEO for Accor South Asia

Hospitality giant Accor has named Ranju Alex as its new Chief Executive Officer for the South Asia region, which includes India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Her appointment is part of Accor's strategy to enhance its business growth in the region.

Alex, who has an impressive track record in the hospitality industry, was previously the Regional Vice President for South Asia at Marriott International and managed over 170 hotels. She began her career at The Oberoi Group in 1993.

This move follows Accor's recent partnership with InterGlobe to create a new joint venture, which will consolidate their businesses into a single entity, pending regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)