Left Menu

Ranju Alex Takes Helm as CEO for Accor South Asia

Accor has announced Ranju Alex as CEO for South Asia, which includes India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. She will spearhead business and growth strategies in the region. Previously, she was Regional Vice President for Marriott International in South Asia. Accor and InterGlobe are forming a joint venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:15 IST
Ranju Alex Takes Helm as CEO for Accor South Asia
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality giant Accor has named Ranju Alex as its new Chief Executive Officer for the South Asia region, which includes India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Her appointment is part of Accor's strategy to enhance its business growth in the region.

Alex, who has an impressive track record in the hospitality industry, was previously the Regional Vice President for South Asia at Marriott International and managed over 170 hotels. She began her career at The Oberoi Group in 1993.

This move follows Accor's recent partnership with InterGlobe to create a new joint venture, which will consolidate their businesses into a single entity, pending regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

 India
3
India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

 India
4
Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025