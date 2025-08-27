Left Menu

Retail Loan Surge Fuels Consumer Leverage in India

A JM Financials report reveals a shift toward retail loans in India's financial markets, increasing consumer leverage. The evolution over two decades highlights banks and NBFCs' roles. While growth in retail, MSME, and agriculture loans has surged post-2015, rising leverage poses risks for financial institutions moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:15 IST
Retail Loan Surge Fuels Consumer Leverage in India
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shift in India's financial markets towards retail loans is leading to an increase in consumer leverage, according to a JM Financials report. Over the last two decades, lending trends have evolved, with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) playing major roles.

The report noted the transition to retail loans is boosting consumer leverage. From 2000 to 2010, India's banking sector saw robust growth and innovation. Retail banking expanded, with ICICI Bank spearheading the availability of housing and business loans to a broader clientele. Yet, from 2010 to 2015, the sector faced challenges as many corporate loans turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), burdening bank balance sheets and curtailing new lending.

After 2015, funding demand surged across retail, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and agriculture loans. Financial institutions expanded their portfolios to tap into these markets, but this growth has also led to increased consumer leverage. The report highlighted NBFCs' and public sector banks' differing lending approaches, especially in the MSME sector. While PSBs focus on cash flows and repayment capacities, NBFCs often adopt riskier practices with less rigorous credit assessments.

The report suggests that a candidate ideal for credit roles in both NBFCs and banks should have extensive geographical exposure and a deep understanding of local markets to assess business prospects accurately.

Concluding, the report emphasized the financial system's shift towards retail and MSME lending, underscoring the need for institutions to balance consumer leverage and associated risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

 India
3
India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

 India
4
Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025