Retail Loan Surge Fuels Consumer Leverage in India

A shift in India's financial markets towards retail loans is leading to an increase in consumer leverage, according to a JM Financials report. Over the last two decades, lending trends have evolved, with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) playing major roles.

The report noted the transition to retail loans is boosting consumer leverage. From 2000 to 2010, India's banking sector saw robust growth and innovation. Retail banking expanded, with ICICI Bank spearheading the availability of housing and business loans to a broader clientele. Yet, from 2010 to 2015, the sector faced challenges as many corporate loans turned into non-performing assets (NPAs), burdening bank balance sheets and curtailing new lending.

After 2015, funding demand surged across retail, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and agriculture loans. Financial institutions expanded their portfolios to tap into these markets, but this growth has also led to increased consumer leverage. The report highlighted NBFCs' and public sector banks' differing lending approaches, especially in the MSME sector. While PSBs focus on cash flows and repayment capacities, NBFCs often adopt riskier practices with less rigorous credit assessments.

The report suggests that a candidate ideal for credit roles in both NBFCs and banks should have extensive geographical exposure and a deep understanding of local markets to assess business prospects accurately.

Concluding, the report emphasized the financial system's shift towards retail and MSME lending, underscoring the need for institutions to balance consumer leverage and associated risks.

