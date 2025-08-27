Left Menu

Record Rains Halt Northern Train Services

Northern Railways has cancelled 58 trains and significantly altered others in Jammu and Katra due to severe weather. Flash floods and soil erosion have devastated infrastructure, leading to ongoing rail disruptions. With over 360 mm of rainfall, the region faces unprecedented floods and landslides, impacting daily life profoundly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:04 IST
Record Rains Halt Northern Train Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to devastating weather, Northern Railways cancelled 58 train services and altered the schedules of 64 others in the Jammu and Katra divisions. The drastic measures follow record rainfall that has triggered flash floods and soil erosion, severely disrupting rail traffic across the region.

Rail operations briefly resumed on Wednesday, allowing six trains to depart from Jammu, but were halted again due to the adverse conditions in the Chakki River area. "Due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki River, rail traffic in the Jammu division has been temporarily suspended," stated the Northern Railway's Jammu Division Public Relations Officer.

Officials further detailed damage across infrastructure, with landslides and flooding exhausting resources and forcing evacuations. As the heaviest rains recorded in decades continue, impacting both road and rail networks, Northern Railways urges vigilance and cooperation from the public as recovery efforts proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025