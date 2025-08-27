Record Rains Halt Northern Train Services

In response to devastating weather, Northern Railways cancelled 58 train services and altered the schedules of 64 others in the Jammu and Katra divisions. The drastic measures follow record rainfall that has triggered flash floods and soil erosion, severely disrupting rail traffic across the region.

Rail operations briefly resumed on Wednesday, allowing six trains to depart from Jammu, but were halted again due to the adverse conditions in the Chakki River area. "Due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki River, rail traffic in the Jammu division has been temporarily suspended," stated the Northern Railway's Jammu Division Public Relations Officer.

Officials further detailed damage across infrastructure, with landslides and flooding exhausting resources and forcing evacuations. As the heaviest rains recorded in decades continue, impacting both road and rail networks, Northern Railways urges vigilance and cooperation from the public as recovery efforts proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)