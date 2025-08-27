Left Menu

Future Consumer Ltd Faces Insolvency Challenge

Future Consumer Ltd, part of the indebted Future Group, is facing an insolvency plea via the NCLT, initiated by Resurgent India Special Situations Fund. This move followed significant liquidity issues reported by the company, leading to defaults on financial commitments totaling Rs 558.73 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Future Consumer Ltd, the FMCG arm of the troubled Future Group, is under scrutiny following an insolvency plea filed by Resurgent India Special Situations Fund at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The plea underscores the company's financial difficulties.

According to information from the NCLT portal, this application, submitted on August 20, 2025, has not yet been scheduled for a hearing. Future Consumer has confirmed that it will be actively participating in the representation process.

This development emerges amidst a severe liquidity crunch reported by Future Consumer in its June quarter results, which disclosed defaults on loans and financial commitments totaling a staggering Rs 558.73 crore. The entity was also part of a major deal with Reliance Retail initially proposed in August 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

