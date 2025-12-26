NMMC Issues Notices to Election Duty Defaulters

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken a stringent approach against 79 employees who failed to report for designated election duties, issuing show-cause notices on Friday.

With elections scheduled on January 15 for 29 municipal corporations including Navi Mumbai, the administration is leaving no stone unturned. The massive exercise involves managing 1,151 polling stations across 28 wards for 111 member seats, with a large workforce appointed to ensure smooth operations.

Under the leadership of Kailash Shinde, Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer, the NMMC is cracking down on negligence. Employees have been warned to comply within 24 hours or face formal cases at local police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)