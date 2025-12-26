Left Menu

NMMC Issues Notices to Election Duty Defaulters

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued show-cause notices to 79 employees for failing to report for election duties. Elections will be held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations. NMMC has taken a strict approach to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:38 IST
NMMC Issues Notices to Election Duty Defaulters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken a stringent approach against 79 employees who failed to report for designated election duties, issuing show-cause notices on Friday.

With elections scheduled on January 15 for 29 municipal corporations including Navi Mumbai, the administration is leaving no stone unturned. The massive exercise involves managing 1,151 polling stations across 28 wards for 111 member seats, with a large workforce appointed to ensure smooth operations.

Under the leadership of Kailash Shinde, Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer, the NMMC is cracking down on negligence. Employees have been warned to comply within 24 hours or face formal cases at local police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
2
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
3
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India
4
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025