Uttar Pradesh: A Booming Liquor Export Powerhouse
Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major global player in the liquor industry, with exports set to exceed 1,000 million litres. The state's distilleries have grown significantly, with 85 operational and more in development. Policy reforms have fueled this growth, enhancing investment and expanding international reach.
Uttar Pradesh is on the fast track to becoming a global leader in liquor production and exports, with projections indicating outbound shipments will surpass 1,000 million litres by next year, according to the Uttar Pradesh Distillery Association.
S K Shukla, the association's president, highlighted the explosive growth in the state's liquor industry over the last five years, noting a more than doubling of production capacity since 2017-18. The state now hosts 85 distilleries producing an impressive 348 billion litres annually, up from 170 billion litres.
The expansion is credited to policy reforms, including e-governance, streamlined clearances, and reduced export duties, attracting major investments. The sector's growth trajectory is supported by APEDA and a 'Made in UP' branding push, suggesting a strong future for Uttar Pradesh as a liquor export titan.
