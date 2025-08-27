Uttar Pradesh: A Booming Liquor Export Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh is on the fast track to becoming a global leader in liquor production and exports, with projections indicating outbound shipments will surpass 1,000 million litres by next year, according to the Uttar Pradesh Distillery Association.

S K Shukla, the association's president, highlighted the explosive growth in the state's liquor industry over the last five years, noting a more than doubling of production capacity since 2017-18. The state now hosts 85 distilleries producing an impressive 348 billion litres annually, up from 170 billion litres.

The expansion is credited to policy reforms, including e-governance, streamlined clearances, and reduced export duties, attracting major investments. The sector's growth trajectory is supported by APEDA and a 'Made in UP' branding push, suggesting a strong future for Uttar Pradesh as a liquor export titan.

(With inputs from agencies.)