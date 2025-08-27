Skyward Bound: Raising Pilot Age Limit to Address Aviation Shortage

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has put forth a proposal to raise the upper age limit for pilots operating multi-pilot commercial flights from 65 to 67 years. This initiative is designed to combat the global shortage of pilots, driven by the expanding aviation industry.

IATA, which represents over 350 airlines worldwide, believes that the current upper age limit does not compromise safety. They cite that raising it would prevent pilot shortages and adhere to the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals program, as it aligns with 15 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

India, a rapidly growing aviation market, has expressed concerns about foreign airlines poaching pilots from its carriers without notice, urging the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to develop a Code of Conduct to manage staffing movements internationally.