India-US Strive to Resolve Tariff Tensions

India and the United States are actively working to resolve the ongoing tariff dispute, government sources revealed on Wednesday. The US recently implemented a 50% tariff on Indian exports, excluding certain sectors, as of Wednesday.

According to officials, the repercussions of these tariffs may not be as detrimental as initially feared, owing to the broad diversity of Indian exports. Communication between the two nations remains open in a bid to address this issue.

Authorities underscored that exporters should not panic, reassuring that this is merely a temporary phase in the enduring partnership between India and the US.