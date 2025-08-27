Left Menu

India-US Strive to Resolve Tariff Tensions

India and the US are engaged in discussions to address the recently imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports by the US government. Government sources have emphasized that despite these tariffs, which began Wednesday, the impact may not be as significant due to the diverse nature of Indian exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:32 IST
India-US Strive to Resolve Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are actively working to resolve the ongoing tariff dispute, government sources revealed on Wednesday. The US recently implemented a 50% tariff on Indian exports, excluding certain sectors, as of Wednesday.

According to officials, the repercussions of these tariffs may not be as detrimental as initially feared, owing to the broad diversity of Indian exports. Communication between the two nations remains open in a bid to address this issue.

Authorities underscored that exporters should not panic, reassuring that this is merely a temporary phase in the enduring partnership between India and the US.

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted Lives

Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted...

 India
2
ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

 India
3
Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terroris...

 India
4
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025