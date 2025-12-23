Left Menu

Indonesia and U.S. Seal the Deal: Tariff Agreement to Boost Trade Relations

Indonesia and the U.S. have finalized a tariff deal allowing mutual market access and trade enhancements. Officials aim for a January agreement signing by Presidents Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump. Indonesia's Senior Economic Minister confirms no restrictive policies against other international deals.

Indonesia and the U.S. have reached an agreement on major issues concerning their pending tariff deal, clearing the way for the signing of a pivotal trade agreement by the end of January. This was confirmed by Indonesia's chief negotiator, who disclosed that a meeting between presidents Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump is being planned.

According to Senior Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer concluded with America securing access to crucial Indonesian minerals, while Indonesia gained tariff exemptions for its major exports, including palm oil, tea, and coffee.

Despite earlier tensions, both sides have resolved substantial issues, with the agreement fostering balanced market access for American and Indonesian products. The deal, characterized as commercial and strategic, does not hinder Indonesia's ability to engage in other international trade agreements.

