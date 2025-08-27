Left Menu

Rising Cement Prices: Pressure from Petcoke Costs and Market Dynamics

Cement prices in India have surged due to escalating fuel costs, notably petroleum coke. May 2025 saw an average increase of 8% year-on-year in cement prices, influenced by robust demand and high fuel expenses. This trend impacts cement manufacturers' profitability, compounded by rupee depreciation and import dependencies.

Updated: 27-08-2025 19:51 IST
Cement prices in India have sharply risen amid soaring input costs, especially petroleum coke, leading to an 8% average price increase year-over-year in May 2025, industry sources report.

With the eastern region witnessing the highest price hikes, demand remains strong, fueled by housing and infrastructure projects. Analysts predict 6-7% growth in FY2026 cement volumes.

International petcoke prices surged by 17%, exacerbating costs for cement producers, compounded by the depreciating rupee against the dollar. Though Indian cement remains competitively priced globally, profitability challenges loom amid ongoing fuel price pressures.

