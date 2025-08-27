Navigating Tariffs: India's Strategic Trade Moves Amidst US Tariff Hike

The recent imposition of steep 50% tariffs by the US on Indian exports impacts significant sectors, with $48 billion worth of goods affected. Though the initial shock appears limited, the secondary and tertiary economic effects demand urgent attention, according to a report from the Indian finance ministry.

To confront these challenges, ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US are crucial. A diversified trade strategy is being pursued, involving recent and ongoing free trade agreement negotiations with major economies. Despite these efforts, the immediate export shortfall may persist without resolution to the heightened tariffs.

Domestically, initiatives are underway to maintain economic stability, including next-generation reforms aimed at streamlining regulations and reducing compliance costs. These efforts, aligned with global capital access and employment schemes, underscore India's commitment to fostering growth and resilience against external economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)