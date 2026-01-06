Left Menu

New Zealand's Landmark FTA with India: A Boost for Exports

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced a Free Trade Agreement with India, aimed at enhancing market access and promoting investment flows. The deal, expected to take effect in seven to eight months, promises to boost exports, create jobs, and lift incomes for New Zealanders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:25 IST
New Zealand's Landmark FTA with India: A Boost for Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has lauded the newly finalized Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as a significant economic milestone, set to benefit farmers, growers, and businesses across New Zealand.

The landmark agreement, which is anticipated to come into force within seven to eight months, aims to enhance market access and facilitate investment flows. It includes a commitment for USD 20 billion in Foreign Direct Investment over 15 years. Luxon emphasized the agreement's potential to boost exports, create jobs, and elevate incomes nationwide.

Describing the engagement with India as 'intensive', Luxon highlighted the strategic priority his government has placed on its relationship with India. This FTA marks India's third such agreement in recent months, following similar pacts with the UK and Oman, and continues to strengthen India's economic ties globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India

PRAGATI Initiative Fuels Rapid Expansion of AIIMS Across India

 India
2
Federal Judge Allows Vaccine Policy Lawsuit to Proceed

Federal Judge Allows Vaccine Policy Lawsuit to Proceed

 Global
3
Supreme Court Presses for Special Court in ISIS Case

Supreme Court Presses for Special Court in ISIS Case

 India
4
Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026