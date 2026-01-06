New Zealand's Landmark FTA with India: A Boost for Exports

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has lauded the newly finalized Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as a significant economic milestone, set to benefit farmers, growers, and businesses across New Zealand.

The landmark agreement, which is anticipated to come into force within seven to eight months, aims to enhance market access and facilitate investment flows. It includes a commitment for USD 20 billion in Foreign Direct Investment over 15 years. Luxon emphasized the agreement's potential to boost exports, create jobs, and elevate incomes nationwide.

Describing the engagement with India as 'intensive', Luxon highlighted the strategic priority his government has placed on its relationship with India. This FTA marks India's third such agreement in recent months, following similar pacts with the UK and Oman, and continues to strengthen India's economic ties globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)