Senegal's Financial Path: IMF Navigation and Debt Discovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it needs several weeks of further discussions with Senegal before it can approve a waiver crucial for releasing additional funds. This follows the suspension of Senegal's $1.9 billion lending programme in October 2024 when newly revealed debts emerged.

During a recent visit, IMF officials, led by mission chief Edward Gemayel, expressed readiness to back Senegal's ambitious reforms. While Senegal's government has not officially responded, it has eagerly awaited approval of the waiver to launch a new IMF-backed programme.

Despite slight fluctuations in government bond prices, financial experts express optimism. Analysts believe Senegal will secure IMF support by 2026, aided by stable economic intentions from President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's administration. The country aims for fiscal recovery through economic rebasing and a substantial domestic financing plan to curb further debt.

